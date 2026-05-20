Russia receives permit to export beef to Indonesia — watchdog

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia has received the right to export beef to the Indonesian market, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"The joint work of Rosselkhoznadzor and the competent Indonesian agency resulted in the signing of a protocol on veterinary and sanitary requirements and the approval of a veterinary certificate for shipments of Russian beef and beef products to the Indonesian market. This will mark the beginning of deliveries of this type of product to one of the largest markets in Southeast Asia," the regulator said.

The agency stated that since 2017, Rosselkhoznadzor has been working with the Indonesian side on a wide range of issues, including assessing Russia's state veterinary control system, ensuring product traceability, epizootic safety, and ensuring production processes comply with Indonesian legislation.

"An important milestone was the inspections of the Russian facility conducted by Indonesian representatives in March and October 2025. Following these inspections, the site confirmed a high level of production and veterinary control, as well as compliance with the importing country's requirements," the watchdog stated.

They emphasized that the opening of a new export route creates additional opportunities for Russian beef producers interested in expanding their export geography and strengthening their position in international markets.

The agency clarified that for beef shipments to Indonesia, it is necessary to contact Rosselkhoznadzor for inspection and inclusion in the Cerberus information system's exporter registry.