Russia to restrict flower imports from Armenia from May 22 — watchdog

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) will impose temporary restrictions on the import of flowers from Armenia starting May 22, 2026, the regulator announced.

"Starting May 22, 2026, Rosselkhoznadzor will impose temporary restrictions on the import of flower products originating and shipped from Armenia until the completion of greenhouse inspections and the analysis of their results," the watchdog said.

The regulator clarified that the decision was made to protect Russia's phytosanitary safety and export potential.

The report emphasizes that despite the guarantees provided by the Food Safety Inspectorate of Armenia, the detection of items subject to quarantine for the EAEU continues. In particular, 135 cases were detected during the import of 96.2 million pieces of flower products, accounting for 77% of the total number of detections for the entire year of 2025.