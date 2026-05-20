Iran, US continue to discuss Tehran’s 14-point peace plan — Iranian foreign ministry

TUNIS, May 20. /TASS/. Iran and the United States continue to exchange messages regarding the conflict settlement on the basis of Iran’s latest proposal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The Fars news agency quoted him as saying that the exchange of opinions is "based on the text of Iran’s 14-point proposal."

Pakistan has handed over to the United States a revised Iranian proposal on ending the conflict, the Tasnim news agency reported on May 18. The report says that the 14-point document focuses on ending hostilities and trust-building measures.