Of all great powers, Russia and China have most solid ties — Russia’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Of all the great powers in the world, Russia and China have the most solid and sustainable ties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Shanghai Media Group (SMG) in an interview.

The minister said that characterizations of relations between Russia and China, voiced by the presidents of Russia and China, fully coincide.

"These are perhaps the most stable relations between two great powers in the modern world," he said. "They are founded on the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefit, and consideration of each other’s interests."