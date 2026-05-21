US deploys two laser-armed destroyers to Middle East — portal

NEW YORK, May 21. /TASS/. Two US destroyers operating in the area of responsibility of US Central Command, which includes the Middle East, Central Asia, and East Africa, are equipped with laser systems, The War Zone reported.

The portal notes that the destroyer USS Spruance is part of the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, while the destroyer USS John Finn is on combat duty in the Indian Ocean.

Both ships are equipped with the ODIN laser system, which is designed to disorient drones and disable cameras and sensors on ships, submarines, manned aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The US Navy has deployed directed-energy weapons on a total of nine ships, the portal reports.