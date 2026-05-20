US charges against Raul Castro have no legal basis — Cuban president

HAVANA, May 20. /TASS/. The fabricated charges brought by the US government against one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, Raul Castro, have no legal basis and are intended to justify the recklessness of Washington’s potential military aggression against Cuba, President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated.

"This is a political act with no legal basis, aimed solely at bolstering the fabricated case they have concocted to justify the recklessness of military aggression against Cuba," the head of state wrote in a post on his X page. "The fabricated charge against Army General Raul Castro Ruz, which the US government has just announced, demonstrates the arrogance and confusion that the unwavering resolve of the Cuban Revolution, the unity, and the moral strength of its leadership evoke in the representatives of the empire," Diaz-Canel emphasized.

The Cuban president also noted that "the US is lying and manipulating the events surrounding the 1996 incident involving aircraft belonging to the narco-terrorist organization ‘Brothers to the Rescue’." "They know perfectly well, since there is ample documentary evidence, that these were not reckless actions and did not constitute a violation of international law," he stressed.

"Ethical principles and the humanistic spirit of his work refute any slanderous accusations against Army General Raul Castro," the Cuban president noted. "As a leader of the guerrilla movement and a statesman, he has earned the love of his people, as well as the respect and admiration of other regional and global leaders. These values are his best defense and moral shield against absurd attempts to diminish his heroic status," Diaz-Canel concluded.

On Wednesday, US authorities filed charges against one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raul Castro. Earlier, CBS News reported that the charges may be related to the 1996 incident when the Cuban Air Force shot down two planes belonging to the Miami-based emigre organization Hermanos al Rescate (Brothers to the Rescue). According to the TV channel, US prosecutors reopened the investigation into the case earlier this year.