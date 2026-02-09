Kremlin spokesman explains what ‘spirit of Anchorage’ entails

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The "spirit of Anchorage" reflects a set of mutual understandings between Russia and the United States that are capable of bringing about a breakthrough, including in the settlement between Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified.

"There is a whole range of understandings that were reached in Anchorage, which were already discussed even before Anchorage, during Mr. [Steve] Witkoff’s visit here," the Kremlin spokesman explained, responding to a question about what this "spirit" entails. "And it was after this that the need for a summit meeting arose."

"This set of understandings that was reached is precisely the spirit of Anchorage," Peskov stated. "These understandings, achieved in Anchorage, are fundamental, and it is these understandings that can move the settlement process forward and allow for a breakthrough."

Peskov added that the Kremlin would not like to "delve into the details": "We remain convinced that it is in the interest of the matter to conduct these talks in a closed format, not to engage in some kind of public, megaphone diplomacy.".