No signs of nuclear proliferation registered in Ukraine in 2023 — annual report

VIENNA, October 15. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not register any signs of wrongful use of nuclear materials in Ukraine during its inspections last year.

"The Agency implemented safeguards for Ukraine throughout the year, including in-field verification activities, in accordance with Ukraine’s comprehensive safeguards agreement and additional protocol. On the basis of its evaluation of all safeguards relevant information available, the Agency did not find any indication giving rise to a proliferation concern," the agency said in its yearly report, presented to the UN General Assembly.

In addition, constant presence of IAEA employees has been organized at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the document says.

The report covers the period between January 1 and December 31, 2023.