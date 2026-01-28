MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Dialogue with the European Union can be resumed only after Brussels drops its policy of sanction and stops flooding Ukraine with weapons, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official told TASS.

"Any resumption of relations with the European Union can be seen as possible only in the event our European colleagues change their approach to cooperation with Russia cardinally. Only when they drop their hostile course toward our country, which is being committed to paper in the European Union’s doctrinal documents, when they abandon their sanctions policy, which is illegitimate from the point of view of international law, when they stop using the language of ultimatums, stop cultivating the myth of the 'Russian threat' in European conscience, stop pumping the Kiev regime with weapons, stop sabotaging the peace process around Ukraine," said Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the ministry’s department of European problems. "When they ultimately understand that their idee fixe about inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’ on Moscow is a road to nowhere, a path that will drive once united Europe to the margins of political and historic processes."

According to the diplomat, Russia will decide about the parameters and spheres of potential cooperation with the European Union depending on its vision of the situation and based on "its needs for ensuring its national interests."

It is difficult to predict the new format of Russia’s cooperation with the European Union, he said, adding that the process of building this cooperation will be "long and uneasy." "And at the same time, any return to the previous model of relations, which has ultimately led to the current crisis, is out od the question," he added.