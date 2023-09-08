Ukrainian agent detained in Crimea admits he tracked military ships with Kalibr missiles

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A Sevastopol resident, detained for collaboration with the Ukrainian intelligence, admitted that he was tracking military ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles and aviation, according to a video confession, published by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) press office.

The man on the video tells that he was contacted by a Ukrainian military intelligence officer, who gave him a number of missions on Crimean territory.

"He needed information about the central entrance to the Bay of Sevastopol, where boom barriers and air defense systems covering them are located, information on movement of ships and submarines carrying long-range Kalibr missiles, and information on aviation taking off from the Belbek airstrip," he said.