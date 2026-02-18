Russian Finance Ministry expects around 14 state company IPOs in 2026

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Approximately 14 initial public offerings (IPOs) by state-owned companies are envisaged under the federal project for the development of the stock market in 2026, Deputy Director of the Financial Policy Department at the Russian Finance Ministry Pavel Shakhlevich said.

"The federal project incorporates around 14 IPOs for 2026. We believe in this target. The experience of DOM.RF encourages us to continue efforts to bring state-owned companies both to the primary market and to the secondary market," Shakhlevich said.

According to him, secondary offerings are also expected. "We anticipate secondary placements this year, approximately 2-3," Shakhlevich added.