Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with nearly 180 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, February 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked populated areas in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with nearly 180 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and more than 35 munitions in the past 24 hours, the regional crisis response center reported.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Dubovoye, Maisky, Malinovka, Oktyabrsky and Razumnoye, the villages of Bessonovka, Golovino, Dragunskoye, Krasnaya Niva, Krasny Oktyabr, Nechayevka, Novaya Nelidovka, Otradnoye, Petrovka, Pushkarnoye, Repnoye, Streletskoye, Tolokonnoye and Yasniye Zory, the farmsteads Krestovoye and Tserkovny came under a bombardment by six munitions and attacks by 39 drones, of which 23 were shot down and suppressed," the statement reads.

In the settlement of Maisky, three persons were injured in a drone attack on a commercial facility. Two men were taken to medical institutions in Belgorod. Doctors assess their condition as severe. The woman who was also injured in the drone attack was discharged for outpatient medical treatment. The Ukrainian attacks damaged a warehouse, equipment and a building on the premises of an enterprise, a social facility and a commercial site, two electricity transmission lines, an infrastructural facility and eight private homes, the crisis response center reported.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked Belgorod with six munitions and one aircraft-type UAV, which damaged the roof and the technical floor of an apartment building and energy infrastructure facilities, it said.

The Valuisky and Chernyansky districts were attacked by seven drones, with no consequences. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by six UAVs, which damaged an infrastructural facility. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under a bombardment by four munitions and an attack by 68 drones, which damaged two private homes, the premises of an enterprise and an agribusiness, the crisis response center reported.

Populated areas in the Graivoronsky district were attacked by 20 munitions and 16 Ukrainian UAVs. A driver was injured in an FPV drone attack on a car. He continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis. The attacks damaged four private homes and equipment on the premises of an enterprise, it said.

The Ukrainian military attacked the Novooskolsky district with nine drones, damaging an electricity transmission line. The Prokhorovsky district came under an attack by a Ukrainian aircraft-type UAV, which damaged a private home and an outbuilding. The Rakityansky district was attacked by two Ukrainian drones. A man was injured in the drone attack. He was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, the crisis response center reported.

The Ukrainian military launched 26 UAVs on the Shebekinsky district, wounding a man. He was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The attacks damaged an infrastructural facility and a service minivan. The Ivnyansky district came under an attack by one UAV. Two civilians were injured in the attack. A woman was taken to the regional clinical hospital while a man continues medical treatment on an outpatient basis after receiving medical assistance. Also, a house burnt down, it said.