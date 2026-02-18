Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 1.9% in January — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation gained 1.9% month on month in January 2026, according to data released by the Central Bank.

The rate also increased by 1.9% annually since the beginning of the year.

In January 2026, the real effective ruble rate edged up by 2.8% against the dollar. The ruble gained 2.3% against the Euro.

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.