Russia very happy with how Geneva talks were organized — TASS source

GENEVA, February 18. /TASS/. Switzerland did a great job organizing the Geneva talks, a source in the Russian negotiating team told TASS.

"The Swiss are excellent organizers. The visit and work were organized flawlessly," the agency's source said.

Negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. Wednesday’s discussions lasted about two hours. They were difficult, but businesslike, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said after the meeting, adding that the next meeting will be held soon.