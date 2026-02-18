Russia urges US to refrain from imposing naval blockade on Cuba — top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Moscow calls on Washington to act sensibly and abandon any plans for a naval blockade of Cuba, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the start of talks with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla in Moscow.

"Together with most members of the international community, we call on the United States to show sound judgment and a responsible approach, and to refrain from plans to impose a naval blockade of the Island of Freedom," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, the Cuban foreign minister has a very busy schedule during his visit to Moscow, with meetings on all aspects of bilateral relations, including trade and economic ties, investments and financial matters. "This is particularly relevant in the situation our fraternal country, Cuba, finds itself in due to the actions of the US, which, after over 70 years of blockade, threatens to further intensify its inhumane, illegitimate policies," he said.

"Of course, we categorically reject the far-fetched accusations against Russia and Cuba, against our cooperation, as allegedly posing a threat to the interests of the United States or anyone else," Lavrov emphasized.

The Russian top diplomat noted that all issues must be resolved solely through mutually respectful dialogue aimed at achieving a fair balance of interests. "We are well aware that our Cuban friends are always prepared for such sincere negotiations, and we, in turn, will unwaveringly continue to stand by Cuba and the Cuban people in defending their sovereignty and security," Lavrov said. Moscow highly values the opinion of its Cuban friends not only regarding developments in their country, but also in Latin America as a whole, where the situation is deteriorating.