Russia to take into account Japan’s source toward supporting Kiev, anti-Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Japanese finance ministers’ remarks about plans to support Ukraine and the anti-Russian sanctions reveal its unfriendly policy toward Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"These statements once again expose the openly unfriendly nature of Japan’s current policy toward our country," she said. "We will bear this in mind when formulating our approaches concerning Japan."

According to the Russian diplomat, amid the current developments in Japan, where "a parliamentary election campaign has recently started, speculations on the above-mentioned topic are seen as pure populism."

"Definitely, this will add no constructiveness to the already deplorable situation in bilateral ties," she added.