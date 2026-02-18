Top Cuban diplomat thanks Russia for support during meeting with Lavrov

HAVANA, February 18. /TASS/. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said that during a meeting on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, he expressed his gratitude to Russia for its support, especially in light of the blockade and the current energy embargo on the island.

"It was a great pleasure to meet again with my esteemed friend, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the minister wrote on his X page. "I expressed my gratitude to Russia for its traditional and historic solidarity with Cuba and its support, especially in the context of the blockade and energy embargo," he noted.

"We emphasized the great importance that the Cuban party and government attach to the comprehensive, sustainable, and strategic development of our relations," Rodriguez Parrilla pointed out. "We will work together to defend international law, multilateralism, peace, and security," he stressed.