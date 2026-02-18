Russia, Iran discussing large volumes of wheat supplies from Russia — minister

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran have prepared a food security program and are discussing large volumes of wheat supplies from Russia, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"We’ve prepared a program for Iran's food security. We’ve created a joint working group that is addressing the details of this program. Briefly, this includes large-scale wheat deliveries," he said on the sidelines of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The countries are rapidly developing a joint space program, the minister added. "Iran has embarked on a path to space development with great potential. I believe Iran will soon become a serious space power," he noted.