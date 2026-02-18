Russian delegation in Geneva negotiates based on Anchorage understandings — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Russian negotiating team at the talks on a Ukrainian settlement in Geneva received instructions to follow the framework of the understandings reached at the Russian-US summit in Alaska, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"The Russian delegation, which is currently at the talks in Geneva, which, as I see from reports, have just ended, also had instructions to act within the framework of this understanding, these aspects agreed upon by the parties <...> in the form of an understanding during the Russian-US summit in Alaska," the diplomat noted.

When a Japanese reporter asked her to define the so-called Anchorage "spirit," Zakharova explained that it refers primarily to the understandings reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump during the bilateral summit in Alaska. "In this case, the spirit is the formula, the atmosphere, the understanding. Anchorage is a place in Alaska. Combine the two and you get the understandings reached during the Russian-US summit in Alaska," she emphasized.

. On the second day, they lasted about two hours. The discussions were tough-going but businesslike, Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief delegate and presidential aide, told the media.