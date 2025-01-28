Possible EU ban on sales of video game consoles won’t affect Russian market — distributor

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. A possible EU ban on sales of gaming consoles to Russia will not affect consumers in any way, since a significant volume of such consoles are supplied to Russia via Kazakhstan, the UAE and China, the press service of Marvel Distribution told TASS.

"A significant flow (of sales of gaming consoles to Russia - TASS) goes through Kazakhstan, the UAE and China. Therefore, the EU measures are largely populism," the press service commented.

Earlier, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas reported that the European Union may ban the sale of gaming consoles to Russia. In her opinion, the devices are used to control military drones.

The distributor noted that it is possible to stop and seize a box with a console at the border of Estonia and Russia, but not a shipment from the UAE. Moreover, starting with the eighth generation, consoles such as Xbox One and Play Station 4 are no longer tied to a region and if you buy a console even in Paraguay, you can activate it in Russia and it will work.

According to a source close to the distribution market, the supply of consoles to Russia "has continued and will continue", but their export from the territory of the European Union will be complicated.

Marvel Distribution is one of the largest broad-profile distribution companies in Russia, founded in 1991. The company is engaged in the distribution of computer equipment, server and network equipment, software, portable electronics and communications equipment.