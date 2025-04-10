Apple ships 1.5 mln iPhones out of India to avoid US tariffs — Reuters

NEW DELHI, April 10. /TASS/. With new US tariffs looming, Apple made a strategic move to export 1.5 million iPhones out of its factories in India to avoid paying hiked duties, Reuters reported citing sources.

According to them, Apple has chartered six cargo planes to ship 600 tons of gadgets from India, with which the company intends to replenish its American iPhone stocks before the 26% US tariff on Indian imports comes into effect.

Five of the chartered cargo planes flew from India in March. Apple also managed to speed up customs clearance in the urgent smartphone mission from the usual 30 hours to 6.

The United States market is one of the largest for Apple, and its importance may increase after the cost of the iPhone for American consumers grows significantly as a result of President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Earlier Apple announced plans to move 25% of its iPhone production to India in 2025. Currently, the country is the second-largest manufacturing base for the American corporation, accounting for 15% of smartphone assembly. According to the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, in the 2024-25 fiscal year (ending on March 31), smartphone exports from India exceeded 1.75 trillion Indian rupees ($21 billion). The Apple iPhone accounted for 70% of exported smartphones, the rest were Samsung smartphones and Indian brands.