Russia’s military chief reports on complete liberation of Kursk Region

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The operation to liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops has been completed and Russia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Vladimir Putin has received a relevant report, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov has reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin that the operation to liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian neo-Nazis has been completed," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Chief of Russia’s General Staff Gerasimov reported to President Putin that Russian troops had liberated the last settlement in the Kursk Region.

"Today, the last settlement on the territory of the Kursk Region, the village of Gornal, has been liberated from Ukrainian troops. In its liberation, the formations that have especially distinguished themselves include units of the 22nd Motor Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Division, the 810th and 40th Separate Marine Infantry Brigades, the 177th Separate Marine Infantry Regiment and the 1427th Motor Rifle Regiment. Therefore, the rout of the Ukrainian armed formations that had launched an incursion in the Kursk Region has been completed," Gerasimov said.

The Kiev regime lost more than 76,000 troops in its incursion in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the military chief said.

"The total losses of Ukrainian armed formations amounted to more than 76,000 troops dead and wounded. In actual fact, the enemy’s entire original battlegroup has been eliminated and even more. More than 7,700 weapon systems have been destroyed," he said.

Gerasimov also commended the role of North Korean fighters in the liberation of the Kursk Region.

"I want specially to note the participation of servicemen of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in liberating border areas of the Kursk Region who in accordance with the Treaty on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our countries rendered considerable assistance in crushing the Ukrainian army’s combat group that had launched an incursion," Gerasimov said.

As Russia’s military chief pointed out, "soldiers and officers of the Korean People’s Army were accomplishing combat objectives shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen and in the process of repelling the Ukrainian incursion showed high professionalism and displayed endurance, courage and heroism in combat."

Russian troops are in control of over 90 sq. km of territory in the Sumy Region of Ukraine, Gerasimov said.

"In compliance with your instructions, efforts continue to create a security zone in border areas of the Sumy Region of Ukraine. Four settlements have been liberated. The total controlled area is more than 90 sq. km," the military chief reported to President Putin.