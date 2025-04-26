Three Russian sailors injured in US strikes on Yemen's Ras Isa port — Houthis

DUBAI, April 27. /TASS/. Three Russian sailors from the crew of an oil tanker were injured in the US strikes on the Yemeni port of Ras Isa on April 25, Houthi foreign minister Jamal Amer said.

"On Friday, the target of the US aggression was a ship docked in the port of Ras Isa, which was preparing to unload oil. As a result of the strikes, three Russian sailors received injuries of varying severity," the official wrote on his X page.

According to him, the names of the sailors are Roman Kashpor, Igor Kazachenko and Artyom Vanin. They were picked up by the coast guard. The Russian citizens were hospitalized, the minister added.

Ras Isa is the largest oil loading port in the part of the Yemeni territory controlled by the Houthis of the Ansar Allah rebel movement. It is located on the shores of the Red Sea in al-Hodeidah governorate.

Earlier, the Al Arabiya TV reported that the US struck a tanker carrying military equipment on April 25. The American servicemen carried out five airstrikes on Houthi positions in southern Sana'a and seven more strikes on barracks in the Marib governorate.