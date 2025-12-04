Melania Trump welcomes reunion of seven children with their families in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s wife Melania hailed the reunion of seven children with their families in Ukraine in a statement she put out.

"My dedication to guaranteeing the safe return of children to their families in this region is unwavering. I commend the leadership and persistent diplomacy of Russia and Ukraine in the pursuit of the reunification of children and families," she said.

In her opinion, efforts to establish ties have created an atmosphere of cooperation, "an anchor for optimism." This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase," Melania Trump said.

Maria Lvova-Belova, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, previously said that six boys and one girl are reuniting with their families in Ukraine. She said that work on the reunification of children with their families in Russia, Ukraine and in third countries is carried out at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Melania Trump said she had appealed to Putin about the topic of Ukrainian children in Russia. According to her, the Russian president responded to her letter on this issue, expressing his willingness to interact directly and providing details. The message from the American first lady was delivered to the Russian leader during a high-level meeting between Russia and the United States in Alaska on August 15.