BERLIN, December 19. /TASS/. BSW foreign affairs expert Sevim Dagdelen criticized the EU’s decision to allocate a new multi-billion euro loan to Ukraine, stating that, in the end, "taxpayers in Germany will have to pay for this madness."

"90 billion euros in EU military loans to continue the war in Ukraine and gold toilets for corrupt officials in Kiev. [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz and [EC President Ursula] von der Leyen’s system is leading us into an abyss, ultimately, our taxpayers will have to pay for this madness!" Dagdelen wrote on her social media page X.

Earlier, an EU summit concluded with no consensus on the expropriation of Russian assets under the guise of a so-called reparations loan to Kiev despite spending 17 hours in discussion. However, the meeting participants confirmed their indefinite freeze, meaning the assets will stay out of Russian hands for the foreseeable future.

Instead, the union opted for an alternative 90-billion-euro loan that will keep Ukraine funded for two years. This figure is €50 billion less than the proposed reparations loan of €140 billion. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic refused to participate in the financing plan for Kiev, a fact that was explicitly indicated in the final statement on Ukraine. Ukraine will receive this money for free, at no interest, and Kiev will only be obliged to repay it if it receives "full reparations" from Russia, the volume of which, according to Brussels, already exceeds half a trillion euros. The European Commission previously recognized Ukraine as insolvent and on this basis declared that it could no longer provide loans to it, so it’s now financing it essentially through grants.