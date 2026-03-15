Turkey has no illusions about Board of Peace — foreign minister

NEW YORK, March 15. /TASS/. Ankara has no illusions about the Board of Peace’s ability to resolve all the problems that the Gaza Strip is facing now, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"We are not under the illusion that the Board of Peace will address all the existing issues," he told the Associated Press (AP) news agency in an interview.

The minister added that Turkey has not yet received any requests to contribute troops for a stabilization force in the Palestinian enclave. In his opinion, this was due to Israel’s opposition.

"I think the Americans are quietly trying to settle the issue with the Israelis to allow Turkey to participate," he said.

On January 22, 19 countries signed the Charter of the Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The body, originally established based on an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the Gaza Strip, is also supposed to prevent and resolve conflicts in other regions.