What is known about the Izhevsk school shooting

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A man opened fire in a school in Izhevsk Monday. According to the latest information, 13 people died and 21 were injured. The shooter committed suicide.

Here are the key facts about what happened.

What happened

- The emergency happened Monday morning in the school number 88 in downtown Izhevsk, not far from the city administration building.

- Students and employees have been evacuated.

- The shooter committed suicide, according to the regional Ministry of the Interior.

- Security agencies and ambulance teams are working at the scene.

- Head of the region Alexander Brechalov and regional Minister of education and science Svetlana Bolotnikova have arrived at the scene.

- According to the school’s social media group, school employs 80 teachers and has 982 students.

What is known about the victims

- According to the latest information from the Russian Investigative Committee, 13 people were killed in the attack, including 6 adults and 7 minors. Earlier, the Committee said that 5 students, 2 teachers and 2 security officers were killed.

- A total of 21 people were injured: 14 children and 7 adults. All of them were hospitalized.

- The list of the victims is being created at the moment, and will be published on the regional Health Ministry website shortly.

What is known about the shooter

- The attacker was carrying two handguns and a large amount of ammunition. He was dressed in a black t-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava, the Investigative Committee said. He painted the word "Hate" with red pain on his magazines.

- According to the National Guard, the handguns were traumatic, but modified to fire live ammunition.

- The attacker’s identity is being investigated; he had no papers on him.

Investigation and aid

- The regional Health Ministry set up a hotline after the incident. The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations Department also set up a hotline of its own.

- The Investigative Committee opened criminal cases over charges of murder of two or more people and illegal possession of firearms.

- The investigation will be carried out by the Committee’s central apparatus.

- The Russian Ministry of Education sent a group of its employees to Izhevsk.

- Russian Health Ministry sent a group of federal specialists to Izhevsk to provide aid to the victims.

- A mourning day has been declared in Udmurtia on September 29.