Polish MFA reports shutdown of country's consulate general in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg has ceased its operations, the republic's Foreign Ministry said.

"Today, January 8, with the participation of Polish Ambassador to Russia Krzysztof Krajewski, the closing ceremony of the consular office of the Republic of Poland in St. Petersburg took place," the department stated on its website.

According to a TASS correspondent in St. Petersburg, Polish and EU flags were removed from the flagpoles on the building. Additionally, the sign of the Consulate General was taken down from the facade of the building on 5th Sovetskaya Street.

On December 5, 2024, the Russian Foreign Ministry notified Warsaw that the Polish Consulate General in St. Petersburg should cease its operations by January 10, 2025. This action came in response to Poland's closure of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, announced by Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on October 22.