Kiev’s drone assault on Russia shows lack of will to move toward truce — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s drone assault on targets in Russia demonstrates the absence of intention to settle the conflict and declare a ceasefire, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, said.

"More than 100 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), sent to bomb civilian targets on Russian soil in one night alone, are a thousand times more telling than Zelensky’s wails about his ‘aspiration for peace,’" he wrote on his Telegram channel. "Kiev shows the absence of intent to move toward the settlement and ceasefire regime," the envoy added. According to Miroshnik, "this is the Kiev regime’s irrational reaction to continued dialogue between Russia and the US."

The diplomat, citing the Russian Defense Ministry’s data, specified that from 9 p.m. Moscow time (6 p.m. GMT) on April 3 to 5 a.m. Moscow time on April 4, Russian air defense forces intercepted and eliminated 107 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs. "Ten Russian regions and the waters of the Sea of Azov are the zones where the Ukrainian drones were taken down last night," he noted.