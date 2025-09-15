Actual death toll in Gaza is ten times as high as officially reported — UN

GENEVA, September 15. /TASS/. The actual death toll from Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip is at least 680,000, or ten times as many as officially reported, United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, told a briefing.

"65,000 is the number of Palestinians killed [in Gaza], including over 75% of whom are women and children. In fact, we shall start thinking of 680,000 because this is the number that some scholars and scientists claim being the real death toll in Gaza," she said, adding that it would be hard either "to prove or disprove this number, especially if investigators and others remain banned from entering the occupied Palestinian territory and particularly the Gaza Strip."

According to Albanese, if this figure is verified, some 380,000 of them are children under five.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages.

In March, 2025, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. Several rounds of Qatar-, Egypt-, and the US-brokered talks were futile.