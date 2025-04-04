China’s Ministry of Commerce adds eleven US companies to unreliable entities list

BEIJING, April 4. /TASS/. China added eleven US tech companies to its export control list, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

Restrictions were introduced "for protection of national sovereignty, security and interests of development in accordance with the China’s foreign trade law," the ministry informed.

Skydio, BRINC Drones, Red Six Solutions, SYNEXXUS, Firestorm Labs, Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Tactical Communications, Rapid Flight and Insitu were added to the sanction list.

Such companies are prohibited from doing business with them. They are not allowed making new investments in China and their management’s entry to China is limited or prohibited.