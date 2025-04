ST. PETERBURG, April 11. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriyev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has met with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff at the Grand Hotel Europe in downtown St. Petersburg, a TASS correspondent reported.

At 1:08 p.m. Moscow time (10:08 a.m. GMT), journalists who gathered in front of the entrance to the hotel saw Dmitriyev and Witkoff leaving the hotel building. Dmitriyev had accompanied Witkoff to his car before both departed.