Russian foreign intelligence chief says that Moldovan leader is indeed 'playing with fire'

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin agrees with the sentiment that Moldovan President Maia Sandu "is playing with fire."

"If you want to say it this way, then yes," Naryshkin told TASS when asked whether Sandu could be said to be playing with fire in light of the situation with Gagauzia's head Evghenia Gutsul and other politicians.

Gutsul was detained at Chisinau airport on March 25 and arrested on new charges administered by the Moldovan national anti-corruption center jointly with the Chisinau prosecutor’s office. Law enforcement said that the arrest was a precaution against her allegedly trying to flee justice. Gutsul refuted these allegations, insisting that she had been attending court sessions in another criminal case already for a year although regularly making overseas business trips. In the current case, she is charged with participating in illegal financing of the Sor party, which was wound up last year.