Greater cooldown of global economy risky — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Greater cooldown of the global economy due to trade wars is one of main risks for the base case forecast of the Bank of Russia, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at the press conference after the Board meeting.

"One of main risks is greater cooldown of the world economy due to trade wars," she said.

The markets are living in constant uncertainty related to growth of import tariffs, Nabiullina noted. "All that complicates planning of investments. If additional risks from the side of tariffs materialize, then oil prices may probably drop further," she added.