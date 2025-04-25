Russia, US planning to continue active dialogue — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff agreed during their today’s meeting that Moscow and Washington will continue active dialogue at various levels, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"The productive dialogue between Russia and the United States will continue to be held in the most active mode at various levels," he said.

President Putin received US Special Envoy Witkoff in the Kremlin on Friday. As Russian Presidential Aide Ushakov said, the talk lasted three hours and was "constructive and very useful."