Trump names Louisiana governor as US special envoy to Greenland

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the country’s special envoy to Greenland.

"I am pleased to announce that I am appointing the great Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland. Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our national security, and will strongly advance our country’s interests for the safety, security, and survival of our allies, and indeed, the world," Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

On March 13, Trump stated that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. The American leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become a part of the United States. He threatened to impose high trade duties on Denmark if it did not give up the island. Even during his first term, Trump offered to buy Greenland. Denmark and Greenland rejected the idea.

In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States has committed to defending the island from aggression.