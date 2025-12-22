European leaders tend to delay decision making, Romanian president says

BUCHAREST, December 22. /TASS/. European leaders tend to delay decision making, Romanian President Nicusor Dan said.

"Europe can be too slow to make decisions," he pointed out in an interview with Politico Europe. According to Dan, "it took months of argument" to agree on a way to fund Ukraine.

Dan stressed that EU politics was a democratic process, but "the debates are a little bit too long."

The Romanian president also noted that EU nations had shifted to "a very pragmatic and economical way of doing things" due to pressure from US President Donald Trump’s administration. EU leaders now focus their attention on developing practical strategies for handling "the new reality of Trump’s world," Politico reported, citing Dan. However, he believes that it would be a "problem" if the US tried to "influence" politics "undemocratically."

Trump said in an interview with Politico last week that many European countries "will not be viable" any longer because "their immigration policy is a disaster." In his view, most European nations are "decaying," and although they are talking a lot about resolving the Ukraine conflict, "they don’t produce.".