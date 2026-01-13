West aware their troops in Ukraine to become Russia’s legitimate target — envoy

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Western countries planning to send troops to Ukraine are fully aware that their forces will become Russia’s legitimate target, Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky said.

"They know perfectly well that we have warned that this is unacceptable for us. They know perfectly well that we will not accept the presence of NATO and Western armed forces on the territory of Ukraine. And we have repeatedly said at various levels that they will become legitimate targets for our armed forces," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

On January 6, a so-called "coalition of the willing" met in Paris to adopt a declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the specific commitments of the countries were not included in the document. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the United Kingdom and France intend to create military hubs throughout Ukraine and build warehouses of weapons and military equipment.

London will also participate in the US-led mission to monitor the ceasefire in Ukraine after the conflict ends.