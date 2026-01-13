Trump says US tariffs on Iran's trading partners took effect

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has announced that US tariffs of 25% on countries doing business with Iran have come into effect.

"I put tariffs on anybody doing business with Iran. Just went into effect today," the US leader said while speaking at the Detroit Economic Club in Michigan. Trump announced the introduction of the tariffs on Monday. He then wrote on Truth Social that "any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America."

"By the way, to all Iranian patriots keep protesting - take over your institutions, if possible, and save the names of the killers and the abusers that are abusing you," the US president added.

Trump also reaffirmed that he does not have accurate data on the number of protesters killed in Iran, noting that he had heard five different figures on the matter. "One death is too much, but I hear much lower numbers, and then I hear much higher numbers," he said.

Addressing participants in the unrest in Iran, the US president reiterated that "help is on its way," without elaborating on what he meant.

On December 29, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. On December 30, university students joined the unrest, which engulfed the majority of big cities. Since January 8, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, there have been armed terrorists among the protesters. The authorities also reported the death of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran labelled the rioters as terrorists and placed responsibility for the unrest on Israel and the United States.

Trump said earlier that the United States was considering using force to quell the unrest in Iran.