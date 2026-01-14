France ready for dialogue with Russia through bilateral, multilateral channels — source

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. France is ready for dialogue with Russia through bilateral or multilateral diplomatic channels, a French diplomat told TASS.

"Dialogue is always possible, be it through bilateral or multilateral diplomatic channels," the source said in response to a question about potential contacts between Moscow and Paris.

On January 6, Macron told France 2 TV that he intends to speak with Putin as soon as possible.

In December 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recalled that the Russian president has said numerous times that he is open to contacts "based on the understanding that it will be with polite people who have basic decency."