US asks Europe to share intelligence on potential targets in Iran — newspaper

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. The US has asked its European allies for intelligence on potential targets in the event of a strike on Iran, The Washington Post reported.

According to its sources among European officials, representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration on January 12 "asked to share intelligence on possible targets within Iran." At the moment, there are "no indications that President Trump will target nuclear facilities," a source told the newspaper.

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House held a National Security Council meeting, chaired by Vice President JD Vance, to prepare options for action on Iran for Trump.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump previously stated that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.