Greenland situation going to get harder — Danish PM

STOCKHOLM, January 13. /TASS/. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that things aren’t going to get easier on the Greenland front any time soon.

"It was difficult to withstand the absolutely unacceptable pressure from our closest ally, which has been continuing for quite a while," she told a news conference. "But there are a lot of signs that the most difficult part still lies ahead."

The news conference was held a day ahead of a meeting between the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers, Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Vivian Motzfeldt, with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should join the United States. During his first office term, he offered to buy the island, and in March 2025 he said he was sure the island could be annexed. Denmark’s right to control the island was earlier called in question by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who also said that Greenland should be part of the United States.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty in addition to their NATO commitments. Under the agreement, the United States undertook to defend the island against potential aggression.