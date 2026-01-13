MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The ruling elite in the European Union and Britain see a peace deal on Ukraine as a threat to themselves and actively hinder it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said after a webinar of the Global Fact-checking Network, GFCN.

TASS has obtained a transcript of what she said.

"The UK and the EU are purposefully and systematically blocking political and diplomatic solutions to the Ukrainian crisis. Even the possibility of peace is viewed by the ruling elites of these countries and bureaucracy as a threat to their fading global dominance," she said.

The diplomat highlighted London's role.

"In 2022, Boris Johnson, the then Prime Minister, instructed [Vladimir] Zelensky in person not to sign a peace deal that had already been drafted and even initialed. The entire matter could’ve been settled then and there, in Istanbul, saving countless lives and ensuring security for both nations and years to come," Zakharova added.