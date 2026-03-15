IRGC conducts new strikes on US targets in Middle East

DOHA, March 15. /TASS/. Iran has carried out the 53rd phase of its retaliatory military operation against the United States and Israel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) press service reported.

According to the statement cited by the Al-Alam Iranian TV channel, this stage involved "the launch of ten hypersonic missiles and drones," targeting "American forces stationed at the Al Dhafra Airbase in the UAE."

The IRGC said it intends to continue striking US and Israeli "targets, centers, and interests" until "the enemy surrenders.".