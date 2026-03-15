Aggression against Iran divides US administration — Mehr

DOHA, March 15. /TASS/. The United States and Israel’s aggression against Iran has widened gaps within the US administration, the Iranian news agency Mehr said.

According to the agency, there us no consensus in the objectives, scale, and consequences of the operation against Iran in the White House. "The US attack on Iran has not only complicated the situation in the Middle East, but also revealed divisions within the ruling elite in Washington,"Mehr said.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.