UK’s plans to send more weapons to Kiev won’t impact Russia’s military operation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin takes a dim view of London’s plans to send more weapons to Ukraine, but they will not have any impact on the course of Russia’s special military operation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"We take an extremely negative view of it," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a question.

"The United Kingdom is seeking to get out ahead of the pack of the other countries that are continuing to flood Ukraine with weapons. We would like to reiterate once again that it cannot have any significant impact on the course of the special military operation but it is definitely ruining [relations] further and leading to further retaliatory action. That said, it also significantly complicates the situation for Ukraine [itself]," Peskov explained.

According to earlier reports, the UK plans to provide hundreds of additional missile systems and unmanned aerial vehicles to Ukraine, including long-range combat drones with operating ranges of over 200 kilometers. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is expected to hold talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London later on Monday.