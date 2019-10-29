Baltic Fleet warship lands amphibious assault force onto coast in western Russia drills

KALININGRAD, October 29. /TASS/. The air-cushion small amphibious assault ship Yevgeny Kocheshkov practiced loading and unloading military hardware with personnel onto the sea coast in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Baltic Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"As part of its planned deployment to the sea, the crew of the Baltic Fleet’s air-cushion small amphibious assault ship Yevgeny Kocheshkov practiced a tactical assignment to take military hardware on its board and land it onto the coast. The ship’s artillery provided fire support for the amphibious assault force’s landing," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the ship’s crew fired artillery guns against the targets that simulated the notional enemy’s air attack weapons and coastal battery, the statement says.

After practicing the assignments of striking targets, the ship landed BTR-82A armored personnel carriers with the amphibious assault personnel of the Baltic Fleet’s marine infantry, the press office said.

The Yevgeny Kocheshkov is the Project 12322 Zubr-class air-cushion small amphibious assault ship. The ship is designated to sealift amphibious assault forces with their military hardware from equipped and unequipped shores, land troops onto the coast and provide fire support for the landing party. The hovercraft can move on the ground, bypassing small obstacles (ditches and trenches) and minefields, move through swamps and land amphibious assault force into the depth of the enemy defenses.