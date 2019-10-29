Spray and vanish: Troops use aerosol screen to hide redeploying forces during Volga drills

Russia’s top brass reject reports of Kalibr launches not from ‘first attempt’ in drills

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Radiation, chemical and biological protection troops from Russia’s Central Military District used an aerosol screen to hide the motorized infantry’s redeployment during the final end-of-year drills at the Chapayev training range in the Samara Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Specialists of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops employed TDA-3 thermo-smoke vehicles to generate an aerosol cloud about 2km long in front of a notional enemy. Therefore, the chemical warfare troops managed to hide the motorized infantry’s maneuvers from the enemy’s observation devices, which helped accomplish the assigned mission without any casualties," the press office said.

The drills involved about 500 personnel and over 30 items of military hardware.