Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports projected at $155 bln in 2026

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports are projected at $155 bln in 2026, State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov told reporters.

"The plan for 2026 is $155 bln worth of non-resource non-energy exports. The plan was approved back in late 2024. I would like to note that in 2025 we even surpassed the 2026 target, but we will not stop there. We have ambitious goals," he said at an international forum during the Week of Russian Business.

The ministry expects the trend of growth of high-tech exports to continue, the official noted. In particular, the most substantial increase in last year’s exports was observed in mechanical engineering. "Of course, it is a key task to make sure that high value-added products are exported as much as possible," he stressed.

Russia’s non-resource non-energy exports amounted to $156.8 bln in 2025, which is 5% above the plan, Chekushov said earlier.

TASS is the general information partner of the Week of Russian Business.