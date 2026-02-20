US losing interest in role as guarantor of international order — Merz

BERLIN, February 20. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed concerns about the United States' waning commitment to maintaining the international order during the Christian Democratic Union congress, as broadcast by N-TV.

"The United States itself is increasingly losing interest in its role as a guarantor of international order," he stated. Merz emphasized that this shift necessitates Germany stepping up to assume greater responsibility and acting within the framework of sovereign politics.

"We will have to take our destiny into our own hands in the future," Merz declared.